Protests broke out on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali last night after videos of the girls' hostel were allegedly leaked online. After hours of protest, the police on Sunday morning said the situation was under control and "peaceful".

Here's what we know about the case so far:

What happened?

Protests broke out in a hostel late on Saturday night after a girl was held for shooting and leaking online the objectionable videos of her mates in the hostel. The girl has now been arrested.

"So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," Mohali police chief Vivek Soni was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





What are the rumours?



Earlier, rumours were abuzz on social media that some girls of the hostel had attempted suicide after the alleged video leak. However, police and the university administration have denied any such development. Reports quoted university officials saying that one of the girls was hospitalised after she fainted. The girl is said to be stable now.

"One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her," Soni said.

BOOM spoke to SP Soni who said that no attempt of suicide or death due to suicide was reported fro the university. Rumours on social media said that several girls had attempted suicide. "No student has attempted suicide nor has any student died. these are just rumours going around," he said.

The Tribune reported that three girls of the hostel complained to the warden that one of the hostel residents was making "objectionable videos". "We have investigated the matter and no objectionable video was found. Moreover, the hostel residents who are seen protesting in the circulated videos were also informed about the same," the report quoted university officials as saying.



The official said that "some girls had fainted in anticipation of their objectionable videos being leaked on social media" and were sent back to the campus after being given first aid.

"It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and accused is arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) is reported," Soni told media, adding that people should not pay attention to any rumour.

Terming the incident a "serious matter", Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) assured the parents of the students that the "accused won't be spared".

What has the govt said?

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said a "high-level inquiry" has been ordered in the incident. "Strict action will be taken against the guilty," he said in a tweet.

"I am in touch with the administration. I request everyone to avoid rumours."









AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the video leak incident as "shameful" and assured strict action against the culprit.





Meanwhile, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains appealed for cal, while assuring action against the guilty. "It's a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society," he said in a tweet.







Additional reporting by Sachin Bhagel