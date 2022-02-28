Indian Students Stuck In Ukraine Dispute Govt Claims On Advisories

Barkhaiz Bhat, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, has finally made up his mind to take the arduous journey from Kharkiv, in Ukraine. He is not sure if he would be able to make it but staying back in a country where the Russian forces have occupied the major cities, he says, is "more risky".

The fighting intensified on Sunday as the streets of the city in Ukraine's east became the battlefield between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Kharkiv is the second largest city of the country where a war is currently underway since last week when Russian President Viladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade its Western neighbour.



"Today I will try to travel by myself," Bhat told the reporter in a text message on Sunday morning. "There is no help from anyone. I will take a train to Odessa", a coastal city in the country's southwest on the banks of Black Sea. He believes that would be safer than Kharkiv, even as Russians claimed on Sunday that it seized an Island near the port city.



From there, Bhat says, he will cross over to Moldova, a landlocked country to the south of Ukraine, bordering Romania on the western side. "I do not know what will happen next but I will reach a safer place. I heard they are respecting all the people there." India does not have an embassy in Moldova but according to the MEA website, the Indian mission in Romania is concurrently accredited to Moldova.



In view of closure of Ukrainian airspace since February 24 when Russia began its offensive, India has launched an evacuation process from neighbouring countries— Poland, Hungary, Romania. According to reports on Saturday, a flight lifted 219 who made it to Romanian capital Bucharest. The second flight carrying 250 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon from Romania. Some are being evacuated through Hungarian capital Budapest.



Most of those evacuated are those who have been living in Ukraine's western and south western parts which have seen comparatively less violence.

Also Read | "We Are Hiding...": Indian Students In Ukraine Desperate To Go Home

On Sunday, Times of India reported that Poland, on Indian request, decided to allow Indian nationals to enter from Ukraine without requiring a visa. The development came after reports emerged that Indian students were being pushed back as the crowds, desperate to leave the violence, swelled at the border crossings. Students attempting to reach Poland are mostly those who study in the cities of Lviv and Ternopil on the country's West. The levels of violence in these areas are lower and people from central and north of Ukraine are making a hasty retreat to these cities for refuge. But those living in the east like Kharkhiv do not have such privileges.



"The eastern bank has been the worst hit," said Nimesh Chawla, "Today was Kharkhiv's day to be under siege but we are pulling through."



The latest advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Ukraine came at 5:50 PM (IST). It advised Indian nationals in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv to not venture towards railway stations amidst curfew.



But, Chawla is aghast that the embassy is doing "nothing concrete of sorts". He said they are only getting advisories.



There is an audio recording of him on a call with embassy officials doing the rounds on WhatsApp groups of students. In a heated exchange with the official, Chawla is heard asking about evacuation plans, if any.

"Are we supposed to spend sleepless nights in the bunkers?"

"Of course!" comes the answer. "There is no alternative."



He also asks the official what they should hope from the call between Prime Minister Modi and Russian president Putin. "What is the outcome of talk?"

Chawla further claims in the exchange that Indians are the last to leave the Kharkhiv while all the other foreign students have been evacuated.

When he asks about why the embassy did not preempt the situation questioning its competence, the official dodges responds, "There is a war going on and there is no use of discussing this."

BOOM asked Chawla, what made him question the competency of the embassy dealing with an unprecedented situation, he said, "If they would've been more proactive in their working before the war. We would have been out." He said that 11 countries— USA, UK, Germany, France among others—in January and February gave immediate notice (to their nationals) to leave while the Indian embassy said "You MAY leave".

The first advisory from the Indian embassy came on February 15, 2022. It reads: "…students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily…"



Same day the embassy issued another advisory putting out contact numbers for emergency situations.



On February 16, the embassy issued a four question FAQ explaining and informing what the Indian nationals and students do amidst the growing uncertainties in the country.



Another update came from Air India on February 18 informing that the airline would operate three flights — February 22, February 24 and February 26 between India and Ukraine (kyiv). Next day the embassy also put out the same information on its social media accounts.

Also Read | Five Ways To Spot Fake News Around Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Upto morning February 24— the day the offensive actually began and air space was shut, the embassy had issued at least eight advisories and notices . These included updates on the arrangement of upcoming commercial and charter flights that Indian nationals could take to leave the country. A notice put out by the embassy on February 19 informed the nationals that Air India was operating three flights between Kyiv and New Delhi in the upcoming week including one in February 22. The February 20 advisory advised Indian nationals "whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students to leave Ukraine temporarily."



The embassy put out an advisory on February 21 informing details of flights between India-Ukraine that week.



BOOM asked a student why he did not leave on the February 22 flight, he said, "The flights were too costly. They were charging more than Rs 70,000 per ticket. Moreover, the embassy was not categorical in its advisories. So I thought I could wait another week and see how the situation evolves but then here we are."



The advisory issued on February 22 advised students that "in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities."



There was no advisory on February 23.



On February 24, the day the Russian forces started the offensive, the Indian embassy put out four notices with the first advisory at 11:58 Indian Time saying: "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit."



It added that all those "travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."



The second advisory of the day informed about cancellation of special flights due to closure of Ukrainian airspace. It added emergency contact numbers.

The third one was a message including a video from Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy urging Indian nationals in the country "to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude".

Another advisory of the day asked those stranded in Kyiv without a place to stay that in case of sirens/bomb warnings they should make use of google maps to reach to shelters, many of which are located in underground metros. It also advised the nationals do not leave their homes unless necessary. The embassy also provided shelter to a group of students who turned up at the embassy door that day.



The advisory on February 25 informed that the Indian government and the embassy were working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. Those living closest to the border checkposts were advised to depart . The Indian embassy in Warsaw Poland put out an advisory on February 25 guiding the Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland.



The advisory by the Indian embassy in Ukraine on February 27 said Indian citizens were being evacuated through Romania and Hungary , adding that the Indian government was exploring to open up more borders with neighbouring countries. It further instructed that when curfew was lifted and considerable movement of people was restored, the Indian nationals were advised to move out of regions of active conflict and proceed to the Western regions using the transportation of railways which was "operational and safer" running "free of charge".



However, for those Indians in Kharkiv, Summy and Kyiv due to the spike in fighting in these areas, a second advisory followed urging them to not venture towards railway stations until curfew was lifted.

Also Read | How An Indian Turned His Restaurant In Ukraine Into A Shelter Home

Unlike Bhat, Chawla has no plans to leave as of now. He fears that taking a journey amidst the ongoing situation against the advisory is "not a risk worth taking."



"These all are big gambles. Whomsoever is trying to take," he says of those who are trying to travel.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, a student said that he may try to get on the train tomorrow (Monday) after 8AM when the curfew ends which he said was enforced Friday 5PM by Ukrainian authorities to thwart saboteurs.

The student who wished anonymity said that mobile internet services have slowed since last night. "Images and videos are taking a long time to load," he said as he shared an advisory tweet with a blank image.















