How An Indian Turned His Restaurant In Ukraine Into A Shelter Home

As the Russian front inched closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv three days after the first salvo was fired, Indians took to underground shelters to protect themselves from air attacks reported at the outskirts of the city.



M Sai Krishna, a 2nd-year post-graduate student, braved it out in his apartment with his three flatmates for three days before making a run to the nearest underground metro just before midnight on Friday. In a post-midnight message to this reporter at 3:20 am (IST) Krishna simply said, "Moved to underground metro. Emergency in Kiev (sic)."



Across Kyiv, 52-year-old Manish Dave hunkered down in his newly-opened Indian restaurant along with more than 125 people—Indian and Ukrainian. When Dave issued an open call inviting those who needed help, many Ukrainians along with a few Indian students turned up at his restaurant which is situated in the basement of an old construction.

Even as news reports suggest the evacuation of a few Indian students from the border areas, others across the country wait for the Indian embassy to rescue them from underground bunkers where they too have taken shelter.

For safety and security reasons, BOOM has withheld all details that could pinpoint the exact locations of where the people are hiding.

Restaurateur turned savior

Manish Dave's Indian restaurant was just a month old before he had to shut shop because of the war. After Singapore, the Philippines, and Armenia Dave, a student recruiter, set his eyes on Ukraine this year. His thought: Wherever there are Indian students abroad, there is a need for home food.

"I have been recruiting aspiring medical students for MBBS courses for more than 15 years now. This year, I was going to start the recruitment process in Ukraine for the coming academic year," Dave told BOOM. In anticipation, Dave opened his restaurant, the Ukrainian branch of his outlets which are in the Caribbean and Armenia.

On Wednesday, as the air raids and artillery fire intensified, Dave issued an open call inviting those who needed shelter. At the time, 60 people which included his staff, Indian students, and around 30-40 locals turned up. On Friday night, the number swelled to more than 125.

"I have been living in the restaurant along with 12 of my staff. Many locals who live in the area turned up including pregnant women and children," Dave said.



The situation is tense and is worsening by the hour, Dave had said on Friday. "I went out to buy groceries and almost everything is over," he added. Dave, originally from Baroda, Gujarat reckons he had groceries for one-two days only. "With the influx of people, I have now run out," he said.



Dave, who moved to Kyiv just six months ago, has halted his expansion plans because of the war. "The government issued the call for evacuation very late. They are diplomats, they know the situation more than us. But yet, they sent us the first advisory on February 15—a day before the war was allegedly supposed to break out," he added.



Referring to the Indian government's advisory, Dave says he is staying put for now. If the embassy rescues us without a cost, we will go," Dave said referring to himself and his Indian staff.

You have to be in the bunker in 15 minutes: Ukrainian govt advisory



At least 10 kms away from the restaurant, on Friday night at 10:15 pm 27-year-old M Sai Krishna got a message: "TV channel Ukraine 24 reported that the Russian aviation is flying to the capital. It is necessary to take documents, a blanket, water, a first aid kit, food. You have to be in the bunker in 15 minutes."

15-minutes later, by 10:30 pm, Krishna, along with his three flatmates were at the metro station which was the closest to their apartment. The 2nd year post-graduate student spent the night at the metro station with at least 200 others. "We had to seal the metro station when we heard firing outside. Civilians and the soldiers helped to seal it," he told BOOM.









Krishna, who is pursuing his master's in Surgery, had just bought groceries that would last him a week. "Our morning alarm was sounds of explosion. Realizing the situation was about to get worse, we went to the supermarket and bought food for a week hoping the Indian embassy would work something out in the interim. We waited for an hour just to pay the bill," he said. "But last night, we had to leave everything behind. We just have our documents and some snacks," Krishna added.



Krishna said he plans to stick close to his apartment. "Home feels better and we have supplies. Mostly we will be here (in the area where his apartment is situated) and we have each other for support so we are fine," Krishna said referring to his friends and flatmates.



Krishna concurred with Manish Dave, the restaurateur. The Indian government issued the advisory too late in the day. In a conversation with this reporter on Thursday, Krishna admitted that they wanted to get out earlier. "One of my roommates had actually booked flights, but both the times it got cancelled. The next flight is now on February 26," he said. With the situation worsening across the city, it is unlikely Krishna or his friends will make it. "All public transport has been halted. No trains or buses are plying, we are completely stranded," he had said.



However, even if the flights were operational, Krishna said the inflated ticket prices made the decision to leave a tough one. Earlier, flights to Hyderabad (his hometown) cost anything between Rs 26,000 – Rs. 32,000. Now, they are more than double," he said. Not all the students are rich," he added.



