Phones, Wallets, TVs: Delhi Has Most Forgetful Uber Riders In India
Uber has released its annual ‘Lost and Found Index’ for 2023, revealing the most forgetful cities in India.
DELHI – Ride-hailing service Uber has released its annual ‘Lost and Found Index’ for 2023, revealing the most forgetful cities in India and the items most commonly left behind by riders. The index provides a snapshot of the days of the week and times of the year when riders tend to be most forgetful.
According to the survey, Delhi has been crowned the most forgetful city in the country, overtaking Mumbai, which held the title for the past two years. Hyderabad also made its debut in the top four most forgetful cities list, while Bangalore is fourth place in the list.
The index is a reminder of the ease with which riders can retrieve their lost items through Uber's in-app support system. “This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding you how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” the survey report reads.
What are the items people forget most?
The report highlights that over the last year, phones, bags, wallets, and clothing were the most commonly forgotten items in Ubers across India. Utility items such as water bottles and keys followed, along with accessories like spectacles and jewelry are the items people forgot in Uber cabs.
However, there were also unique things left behind, such as brooms, college admit cards, and even a child's stroller. In the report, Uber states that even one rider has left their walking stick, while another forgot a big-screen television.
Saturday: Most forgetful day
According to the index, people are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays, while red-colored items are the most commonly forgotten. People also tend to forget three times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers, with evenings being the most forgetful time of the day, particularly around 7 PM.
March 26, April 8, and April 9 were the three most forgetful days of the year, and Saturday, Sunday, and Friday were the top three most forgetful days of the week.
Below is the snapshot of insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2023:
Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items
Phone
Laptop bags
Wallet
Clothing
Headphones
Water Bottle
Spectacles/sunglasses
Keys
Jewelry
Watch
Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities
Delhi
Mumbai
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year
March 26
April 8
April 9
Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Week: The Weekend
Saturday
Sunday
Friday
The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Evenings
7 pm
8 pm
6 pm
Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items
Red
Blue
Yellow
Rose
Pink
Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers
Samsung
Apple
OnePlus
Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items
TV
Western Commode
3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains
Broom
College admit card
Walking stick
Induction stove
Family collage
Heavy machinery
Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?