DELHI – Ride-hailing service Uber has released its annual ‘Lost and Found Index’ for 2023, revealing the most forgetful cities in India and the items most commonly left behind by riders. The index provides a snapshot of the days of the week and times of the year when riders tend to be most forgetful.



According to the survey, Delhi has been crowned the most forgetful city in the country, overtaking Mumbai, which held the title for the past two years. Hyderabad also made its debut in the top four most forgetful cities list, while Bangalore is fourth place in the list.



The index is a reminder of the ease with which riders can retrieve their lost items through Uber's in-app support system. “This annual survey is a fun and informative way of reminding you how easy it is to raise a retrieval request for a lost item in-app, and with a busy summer travel season on the anvil, we thought it was a good time for a quick refresher,” the survey report reads.



What are the items people forget most?

The report highlights that over the last year, phones, bags, wallets, and clothing were the most commonly forgotten items in Ubers across India. Utility items such as water bottles and keys followed, along with accessories like spectacles and jewelry are the items people forgot in Uber cabs.



However, there were also unique things left behind, such as brooms, college admit cards, and even a child's stroller. In the report, Uber states that even one rider has left their walking stick, while another forgot a big-screen television.



Saturday: Most forgetful day

According to the index, people are most likely to forget their belongings in an Uber on Saturdays, while red-colored items are the most commonly forgotten. People also tend to forget three times more Android phones than iPhones in Ubers, with evenings being the most forgetful time of the day, particularly around 7 PM.



March 26, April 8, and April 9 were the three most forgetful days of the year, and Saturday, Sunday, and Friday were the top three most forgetful days of the week.



Below is the snapshot of insights from the Uber Lost and Found Index India 2023:



Top 10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items

Phone



Laptop bags

Wallet

Clothing

Headphones

Water Bottle

Spectacles/sunglasses

Keys

Jewelry

Watch

Top 4 Most ‘Forgetful’ Cities

Delhi



Mumbai

Hyderabad

Bangalore

Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Year

March 26



April 8

April 9

Top 3 Most Forgetful Days of the Week: The Weekend

Saturday



Sunday

Friday

The Most Forgetful Time of the Day for Indians: Evenings

7 pm



8 pm

6 pm

Top 5 Colours of Forgotten Items

Red



Blue

Yellow

Rose

Pink

Top 3 Phone Brands Left in Ubers

Samsung



Apple

OnePlus

Top 10 Most Unique Lost Items

TV



Western Commode

3 Packets of Milk, and Curtains

Broom

College admit card

Walking stick

Induction stove

Family collage

Heavy machinery

Printed ‘dupatta’ (scarf)