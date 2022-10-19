Mallikarjun Kharge was declared the new president of the Indian National Congress after winning 7,897 out of 9,385 votes. Shashi Tharoor, another from runner, won 1,072 votes.

Madhusudan Misty said that there were 416 invalid votes.

The Congress congratulated Kharge saying, "Hearty congratulations to Shri @kharge ji on behalf of Congress family on being elected as National President."

Tharoor took to Twitter to announce that the Congress presidential elections have gone in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge and congratulated him on becoming the new Congress president. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi president in two decades.

"It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia &I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes& aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India," Tharoor said on Twitter.

The counting for the presidential polls of the party began at 10 am in New Delhi at the party headquarters. Amid counting, reports said that Tharoor had approached authorities over irregularities in polling, especially in Uttar Pradesh.



Salman Soz said, "In light of complaints from our UP team yesterday, we wrote to @INCIndia 's CEA immediately, a standard practice. Subsequent discussions with the CEA have assured us of a fair inquiry. We have agreed for the counting to continue and our team looks forward to the results."

Tharoor on the other hand expressed disappointment with the complaint being leaked. " It was unfortunate that a strictly internal letter to the CEA was leaked to the media. I hope this clarification by @SalmanSoz ends an unnecessary controversy. This election was meant to strengthen @INCIndia , not to divide it. Let's move on."

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor emerged as the front runners and one them will be announced as party president later in the day.



A total of 9,915 members of the party voted on October 17 when the elections were held. The voter turnout was around 96%, the Congress had said in a press briefing following the polls.

What was the polling process?

The Congress had set up booths across India. During a press conference on Monday, Madhusudan Misty had said that over 36 polling booths in all states. "A structure was prepared before starting the process related to the election of Congress President. Election officials were appointed and about 9,900 delegates were elected from across the country," he said.

Dismissing criticism against the Congress party over dynastic politics, the Congress said that this process showed that it was a democratic party. Mistry told the media, "In front of those who say that there is no democracy in the Congress party, this is the biggest example of democracy in front of them. We have shown again through this election what is internal democracy in the party," he said.

He announced that there had been no untoward incidents during polling.

Tharoor thanked his party colleagues after the voting process and said that the process of elections was a victory for them. He said, "My thanks to all the @INCIndia colleagues, workers, delegates across the country who had the courage to participate, to campaign, to dream & to vote today -- whatever the result of this election, it is a victory for YOU! Jai Hind, Jai Congress! #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor."

Kharge thanked the people who were involved in conducting the elections. "I would like to thank all the delegates who participated in today's election. My sincere thanks to all the Seva Dal volunteers, office bearers and party workers who helped in conducting the elections smoothly across the country."

Kharge said this would help to build a stronger and newer Congress. He tweeted saying, "I am grateful to all my colleagues for their support and cooperation throughout the campaign. All Congress workers will stand together and renew our efforts to build a stronger Congress and stronger India. Jai Hind! Jai Congress!"

Kharge vs Tharoor

Tharoor, who is currently the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, emerged as one of the front runners after nominations were filed earlier this month.

Tharoor's nomination was supported by Congress leaders like Pradyut Bordoloi and Salman Soz. Bordoloi said he supported Tharoor as the president of the Congress party. Tharoor is currently the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

Kharge's candidature, meanwhile, found support from several senior Congress leaders such as Digvijaya Singh and Ashok Gehlot. Ajay Maken, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were among those who put their names on Kharge's nomination papers. Speaking about Tharoor's candidacy, Kharge said, "He called me to congratulate me. I told him it would be better if a leader was chosen through the consensus method. But he said we have to have a fair fight through democracy, so I decided to fight."