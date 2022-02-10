Assembly Elections 2022: Voting Underway in UP, BJP Locked In Intense Battle With SP, RLD
Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, Kairana, Noida are among 58 constituencies spanning over 11 districts going to polls today. UP has a total of 403 assembly seats.
Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Assembly elections. The voting, which started at 7am, will continue till 6pm. The northern state, with 403 seats, will go to polls in seven phases, from February 10 to March 7. Voting is underway in 58 constituencies, including Noida, Kairana, Shamli, Hapur, Aligarh and Dadri, today.
Counting of votes for UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will take place on March 10. Other states will vote in single phases.
In 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had managed to bag 53 out of the 58 seats in the first phase.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged eligible voters in the first phase of UP assembly elections to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.
"Remember that 'pahle matdan, phir jalpan' (First vote, then have breakfast)," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday morning.
- 10 Feb 2022 9:38 AM GMT
UP chief minister on Thursday made controversial remarks while urging the people to vote. He asked people to vote wisely or else the state would become 'Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala'. “I want to say something from my heart today. In the past five years, many wonderful things have happened. But if you make a mistake, the hard work of these five will be wasted. And this time, it will not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala," he said in a video message as he urged people to vote for the BJP.
- 10 Feb 2022 9:34 AM GMT
The first phase of polling is a key battle for the BJP as the saffron party faces the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal led by Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, respectively.
- 10 Feb 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 20.03 percent till 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. The voting will continue till 6pm today.
- 10 Feb 2022 9:28 AM GMT
The BJP has nine of its current ministers fray during the first phase of polls. Suresh Rana of Thana Bhawan, Kapil Dev Aggarwal of Muzaffarnagar, Dinesh Khateek of Hastinapur, Atul Garg of Ghaziabad and Anil Sharma Shikarpur are some of them.
