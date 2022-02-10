Assembly Elections 2022: Voting Underway in UP, BJP Locked In Intense Battle With SP, RLD

Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Assembly elections. The voting, which started at 7am, will continue till 6pm. The northern state, with 403 seats, will go to polls in seven phases, from February 10 to March 7. Voting is underway in 58 constituencies, including Noida, Kairana, Shamli, Hapur, Aligarh and Dadri, today.

Counting of votes for UP, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will take place on March 10. Other states will vote in single phases.

In 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had managed to bag 53 out of the 58 seats in the first phase.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged eligible voters in the first phase of UP assembly elections to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.

"Remember that 'pahle matdan, phir jalpan' (First vote, then have breakfast)," he wrote in a tweet on Thursday morning.