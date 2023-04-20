Surat Court on Thursday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking an interim stay on his conviction in a defamation case that resulted in his disqualification as an MP from the Lok Sabha.

On March 23, 2023 a Surat court convicted and sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail for his 2019 remark “how come all the thieves have Modi as their common surname”. The court's decision to convict Gandhi came on a plea filed by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.

The court’s decision comes on Gandhi’s appeal against his conviction from a local Surat court. Challenging his conviction, Gandhi said he was subjected to an “unfair trial” and BJP leader Purnesh Modi’s criminal defamation complaint against him was politically motivated. Modi’s April 15, 2019 complaint was made in “hot haste” with a view to using it for electoral purposes in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





This is a developing story.







