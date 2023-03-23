Surat Court today sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail for his 2019 remark “how come all the thieves have Modi as their common surname”. Earlier today, the court convicted Gandhi of criminal defamation on a plea filed by BJP leader Purnesh Modi.



Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma found Gandhi guilty under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code and imposed a fine of Rs. 15,000. However, the court suspended the sentence on a plea filed by Gandhi and granted him the liberty to appeal his conviction within 30 days.



The court also granted bail, so Gandhi will not have to go to jail for now.



Modi, a BJP leader from Surat registered an FIR against Gandhi after the Congress leader made the Modi remark while addressing a campaign rally at Karnataka's Kolar ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The rally was videographed by a surveillance team and Gandhi's remarks were duly notified by the office of Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kollar District.



