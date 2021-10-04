Aryan Khan Remanded to NCB Custody till October 7

The magistrate's court in Mumbai granted the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India custody of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan till October 7 in a case pertaining to the cruise ship drugs case. Khan's friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been remanded to police custody.



Khan and seven others were arrested by the anti-drugs control agency on Sunday a day after 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas (small quantity), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) (intermediate quantity) and Rs 1,33,000 were recovered from them at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Incriminating material needs to be corroborated with fresh arrests: Court



After hearing arguments from all concerned parties, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar said, "I am of the view that investigation is of prime importance. Considering this aspect, the presence of the accused with NCB is necessary. Remanded till October 7."

"All the offences under NDPS (Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) are non-bailable. Therefore, questions of bailable or non-bailable do not arise. What is essential to consider is whether the custody is to be given or not," the judge said dictating the order orally in court.



"The co-accused possess intermediate contraband. The accused (Khan) accompanied them. The Investigation is of prime importance...," judge Nerlikar added.



They (NCB) argued that incriminating material was found, and it was conducting fresh raids. The incriminating material coupled with fresh arrests needs to be corroborated. The other accused were arrested, and new facts need to be verified," the judge said while remanding the three to custody.

Probe links to international drug trafficking: NCB to Court



The anti-drug agency sought custody on the grounds that the probe in the cruise ship drugs case pointed to a conspiracy involving international drugs trafficking. We cannot find out the source unless we probe the persons who use drugs," Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said arguing for the NCB.

"Nowadays, it has become very common for college students to take drugs. Young people consider these high-profile people as role models. Ultimately we have to crack the entire gang," the ASG told Court.

No drugs found on me, Not involved in international drug trafficking: Aryan Khan to Court



Representing the superstar's son, advocate Satish Maneshinde argued that during the raid no drugs were found on Khan. At the onset, Maneshinde submitted that his client Aryan agreed with the NCB that the drugs menace needed to be curbed.

I was an invitee on the cruise ship, but nothing was found in my bags. My friend's bag was searched, and a small quantity (6gm of charas) was recovered. No other drugs were found on us. The drugs seized by the anti-drug agency were from others, Maneshinde told the court.

Maneshinde added that the NCB had downloaded chats from Khan's phone. "It claims that the chats indicate an international drug trafficking conspiracy when I was abroad. I've never been involved in any trafficking, supply, or distribution of drugs when I was abroad," Maneshinde said arguing for Khan.



"The chats don't show any involvement. If chats discuss drugs, those can be seen, it will not show drug trafficking," he argued.



Maneshinde further told Court that there's no evidence to show that Khan purchased or sold drugs. "I am also a 24yr old boy who does not have antecedents. What was (found) on others can't be foisted on me," Maneshinde added.



Maneshinde argued that in the 48 hours since the raid took place, nothing has been found against Aryan Khan. Therefore, any plea seeking Khan's custody should be rejected. "I have no criminal antecedents. I showed good conduct. I didn't run away on seeing the officers and allowed them to check," he added.

