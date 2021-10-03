Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Arrested By NCB

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after being detained and interrogated in connection with a cruise party off Mumbai coast that the agency raided on Saturday. Eight people, including Khan's 23-year-old son, were detained by the NCB for questioning.

The NCB officials said they conducted raids on Cordelia cruise which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on October 2 on specific information. "During the operation, all suspects as per the information, were searched. Drugs like Ecstasy, Cocaine, Mephedrone (MDM) and Charas have been recovered," the NCB said in a statement.

Aryan Khan, along with two other detainees - Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - were taken for medical examination in connection with the drugs case. Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are the others detained after the Saturday's raid on the cruise party. According to reports, three women, all of them from Delhi, were among the detainees.

Speaking to news agency ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan said that the raids were conducted after 'two weeks of investigation'. "We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light," Pradhan was quoted as saying.

The organisers of the party are likely to be arrested too.

"We were gathering inputs and took the action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas and MDM were carried for consumption at the party," the NCB chief said.

Meanwhile, no statement has come from Shah Rukh Khan on the controversy. Khan has three children - daughter Suhana Khan (21) and sons Aryan and AbRam (8).