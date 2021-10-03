Fake Quote Attributed To Shah Rukh Khan Revived

Viral post claims that the actor had tweeted he would leave the country if Modi becomes PM. Shah Rukh Khan had refuted the claim in 2014.

By - Sista Mukherjee
  3 Oct 2021

Claim

If Modi becomes Prime Minister I will leave not just Twitter but this country too - Shahrukh Khan (Hindi: यदि मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने तो मैं सिर्फ़ ट्वीटर ही नहीं बल्कि देश भी छोड़ दूँगा -शाहरुख़ खान)

Fact

A fake quote falsely attributed to bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan claiming that he had said he would leave India if Modi was elected as the Prime Minister has resurfaced on social media. BOOM has fact checked the viral claim earlier and found that the statement had been made from a fake Twitter handle - @jamsrk - being operated in the name of the film star. Shah Rukh Khan had clarified in a tweet in 2014 that the viral claim was fake. Click on the link to read full report.

Claim Review :   Shah Rukh Khan said if Modi becomes PM he will leave the country
Claimed By :  Facebook posts
Fact Check :  False
Fake News Fact Check Shah Rukh Khan Prime Minister Narendra Modi SRK 
