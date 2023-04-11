A viral screenshot showing an ABP-CVoter survey graphic predicting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the upcoming 2023 Karnataka assembly election is edited and false.

The edited graphic predicts majority votes for BJP claiming the party will win 115 - 127 seats. BOOM found that the original ABP-CVoter survey had actually predicted a Congress victory in the state with 115-127 seats.

The assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023, in a single phase followed by the counting of votes on May 13, 2023.

The viral graphic shows the ABP-CVoter opinion poll predicting that the BJP would get 115 - 127 seats, Congress would get 68 - 80 seats, Janata Dal (Secular) would get 23 - 35 seats, and 0 - 2 for Others out of 224 seats. 113 seats are required for a party to get a majority and form the government.

The caption with the graphic when translated reads, "effective leadership, strong governance, Loyal workers, With the support of Hindutva, lotus will bloom again in the state..#BJPYeBharavase"

(Original text - ದಕ್ಷ ನಾಯಕತ್ವ, ಗಟ್ಟಿ ಆಡಳಿತ, ನಿಷ್ಠಾವಂತ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತರು, ಹಿಂದುತ್ವದ ಬೆಂಬಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೊಮ್ಮೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಮಲ ಅರಳಲಿದೆ)





Click here to view

The same edited screenshot is being shared on Facebook with the false claim.





Click here to view

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral screenshot is edited and the ABP-CVoter survey actually predicted a Congress victory in the upcoming 2023 Karnataka assembly election giving it 115 - 127 seats.

A simple keyword search led us to the ABP-CVoter survey which was published on March 29, 2023. The ABP-CVoter Karnataka Opinion Poll projected 115-127 seats for the Congress, 68-80 seats for the BJP, and 23-35 seats for the JD(S).

Additionally, ABP News had also tweeted a video report on the opinion poll from which the edited screenshot has been taken.

A comparison of the viral screenshot and footage from the ABP News broadcast of the opinion poll shows that the viral photo has been edited. The seats projections for Congress and BJP have been interchanged in the viral photo to make the false claim.







