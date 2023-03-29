The Election Commission of India(ECI) announced the complete schedule for Karnataka Assembly Elections on Wednesday, 29 March in a press conference. The voting will be held on May 10, in a single phase followed by the counting of votes on May 13. The conference was addressed by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey & EC Arun Goel.

What are the important dates?

The 224 seats will go into polls on May 10, in a single-phase election. The last date for filing nominations is April 20, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24. The election Model Code of conduct will be implemented from today i.e. 29 March and and the results will be announced on May 13.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka (Source: Twitter/ @ECISVEEP)

The dates for the bye-elections were also announced in the press conference. Here are the key dates:

Schedule for Bye Elections in PCs and ACs (Source: Twitter/ @ECISVEEP)



Voters in Numbers



Karnataka has 5.21 crore registered voters, according to the electoral roll, of which 2.59 crore are women.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is due to expire on May 25. Elections are to be scheduled for 224 ACs in the state. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which ~ 5.55 lakh are PwD electors

According to the ECI, over 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the elections in Karnataka.

Polling Stations in Karnataka

For the upcoming legislative assembly elections, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 assembly constituencies. According to ECI, the average voter per polling station is 883. 50% of polling stations have a webcasting facility. "For an enhanced voter experience, 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials," the ECI added.

Home Voting Facility Made Selectively Available

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens & PwD voters. For the first time, home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years + & 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters," CEC Rajiv Kumar said. "The Commission is conscious of providing all basic facilities to voters for an enriching and pleasant voting experience. Emphasis is on making AMF(assured minimum facilities) a permanent infrastructure in polling stations," Rajiv Kumar added.

Assured Minimum Facilities to be available in all Polling Stations. The Commission is conscious of providing all basic facilities to voters for an enriching and pleasant voting experience. Emphasis is on making AMF a permanent infrastructure in polling stations: CEC Rajiv Kumar

The ECI also stated that 2,400 Static Surveillance teams will be keeping a strict check in order to curb the "misuse of money power".

The Commission is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power. 2400 Static Surveillance teams to keep strict vigil. Monitoring on 171 Interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states). Multiple Agencies working in synergy and coordination.

When will the term of the present Assembly end?



The term of the present Karnataka Assembly ends on May 25. With Basavaraj S. Bommai as the Chief Minister, the state government in Karnataka currently is of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

The Congress party announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections on March 25.

Here is the first list of Congress candidates finalised by the CEC for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also released a list of 80 candidates on March 20, who will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.