Old Photo Of Protest Against PM Modi In Kolkata Revived As Tamil Nadu
BOOM found that the image is from an anti-CAA protest in Kolkata during PM Modi's visit to West Bengal in 2020.
Claim
An old picture of a 'Go Back Modi' graffiti has recently been revived on social media platforms falsely claiming that it shows a protest in Tamil Nadu against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The photo is being shared ahead of PM Modi's two-day visit to Telangana and Tamil Nadu in April this year. The caption with the image reads, "We are Tamils. We are not fooled by modi. We will always say #GoBackFascistModi #GoBackModi".
Fact
BOOM found that the picture is from a January 2020 protest in West Bengal against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protestors painted 'Go Back Modi' graffiti in Kolkata’s Esplanade area. Similar slogans were raised during PM Modi's two-day visit to the state in January 11, 2020. BOOM debunked the same image earlier, when it first went viral claiming it is from Bihar and then later as Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
