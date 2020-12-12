Malaria Genus "Plasmodium Ovale" Found In Kerala: All You Need To Know

A new genus of malaria, identified as 'plasmodium ovale' has been identified in Kerala, in a soldier with travel history to Sudan, tweeted the state Health Minister KK Shailaja earlier this week. This is the first case of malaria caused by the rare genus in the state; so far, India has only reported around ten cases of the disease caused by this protozoan.

Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the State. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at the District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan. The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures. — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 10, 2020

KK Shailaja in the tweet further stated that the soldier was being treated at Kannur's district hospital and to avert the spread of this new genus timely treatment and precautionary measures are required. According to a Hindustan Times report, the soldier had gone to Sudan as part of a United Nations service. He complained of malarial symptoms on return.

Kerala has been a hotbed for rare diseases over the past few years. India's first COVID-19 patient was detected in Thrissur district of the state. In 2018, the state reported an outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode.

What Is Plasmodium Ovale

Plasmodium ovale is one of the four genuses of the protozoan plasmodium which causes malarial infection and is transmitted by the female Anopheles mosquito. Unlike the common plasmodium falciparum, ovale is dormant in the liver of the person who has been bit by the mosquito.

Plasmodium ovale which is the last of the four species to be identified, is endemic to Sub-Saharan Africa. Some Pacific islands have reported the presence of the protozoan. Diagnosed by the onset of fever, the parasite levels of ovale are lower than P.vivax and P.falciparum.

Due to its capability to lie latent and dormant in the liver, reinfections of plasmodium ovale are common. A peripheral blood smear through a Giemsa stain helps in identifying the species. To deduce its difference from the other plasmodium species, a polymerase chain reaction is undertaken to view the DNA.

Antibodies to this specific pathogen are seen to last for six years. Precautionary measures are same for every species of plasmodium. Long-lasting nets, mosquito repellents and regular cleaning of windows, doors, and crevices help in protecting against the mosquito.

Over the years, cases of P.ovale have been reported in Assam, Kolkata, Odisha, Delhi, Gujarat, and Bastar.



