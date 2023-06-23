Old, Edited Video Revived As US President Biden Snubbing Narendra Modi
BOOM found that Joe Biden, in the longer video, shakes hands with Narendra Modi at the 2022 Quad Summit in Tokyo.
Claim
An old, cropped video of an interaction between United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been revived with a false claim that the visuals show how Biden ignored Modi in the past. The official Instagram page of Jharkhand Youth Congress uploaded the video taking a dig at PM Modi with a Hindi caption that translates to, "Modiji will be welcomed in United States somewhat like this". (Original Text in Hindi: अमेरिका में मोदीजी का स्वागत कुछ इस तरह से होगा।।) Other Facebook users too shared the video as recent.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video in May, 2022 when it went viral making a similar false claim. We watched videos from the 2022 Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Summit that took place in Tokyo, Japan, and noticed that Biden did acknowledge Modi interacting with him by shaking hands. The latter portion showing the interaction between Modi and Biden has been cropped out of the viral video. Journalist Naveen Razik tweeted a longer version of the interaction where Biden can be seen making eye contact with Modi at the 23 seconds timestamp and shaking hands with him subsequently at the 33 seconds timestamp.
