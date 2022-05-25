Video Showing US President Biden Snubbed PM Modi At Quad Summit Is Cropped

A video purporting to show United States President Joe Biden interacting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while ignoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and snubbing him by walking away without greeting him, is actually cropped.

BOOM watched videos from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit in Tokyo, Japan, and found that Biden had acknowledged PM Modi standing there and interacted with him by shaking hands. The latter portion which shows this has been edited out of the viral video.

Quad is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. PM Modi attended the summit on May 24, 2022 and the video of him interacting with President Biden and PM Albanese soon went viral for his gesture of clutching Albanese's arm during the interaction.

The 36 seconds video is being shared with a sarcastic caption that claims, "Biden did not dare to make eye contact with the lion: An angry bhakt"

(In Hindi - बाइडेन की तो हिम्मत ही नहीं हुई, शेर से आंखें मिलाने की : एक भड़का हुआ भक्त)





The same video is being shared on Facebook with the misleading claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video has been cropped and the part where Biden greets Modi has been culled out to make it appear that he was snubbed by the US president.



We viewed footage of the Quad summit where the three leaders Biden, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are together chatting. Watching the visuals tweeted by Journalist Naveen Razik, at the 23 seconds timestamp we can see Biden make eye contact with Modi and both shaking hands subsequently at the 33 seconds timestamp.

The part where Modi and Biden talk and shake hands has been edited out of the viral video to make it appear that PM Modi was snubbed and both Biden and Albanese walk away without acknowledging his presence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shakes hands with US President Joe Biden and appears to crack a few jokes as the leaders of the Quad pose for the 'family photo' in Tokyo #auspol @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/jS326e746S — Naveen Razik (@naveenjrazik) May 24, 2022

The same sequence of events can also be seen in other news reports covering the Quad Summit, where Biden and Modi interact in presence of Albanese, like the France 24 report below.





