Old Video Of Lookalike Peddled As Siddaramaiah Dancing After Congress Win
BOOM found that the video shows a farmer named Channamahagowda who looks similar to the Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
Claim
An old video has recently been revived with a misleading claim that it shows Congress's chief-minister designate in Karnataka Siddaramaiah dancing after his party won the electoral battle and defeated its main opposition the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. The viral clip shows a person dancing in front of a group of people who have a striking resemblance with the veteran politician. The video is being shared with a caption, "Siddaramaiah Energetic Dance.. Congress Continues winning streak in Karnataka.."
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in 2018 when it went viral with a similar false claim saying that the person in the video is then Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. We found that the original video is from 2018 and shows a Mysuru farmer named Channamahagowda performing a dance at a workshop organised for farmers at Kaggalipura's cultural center in Bengaluru's suburb on March 6 that year. We also noticed that Anekatte Vishwanath, a participant at the workshop and the person who captured the video on March 6, 2018, posted his dismay about how fan groups dedicated to Anant Kumar Hegde stole his video and used it to spread disinformation. The Facebook live showed a glimpse of the dance performance which was preceded by two individuals singing a Kannada song. Several Kannada outlets such as Public TV, First News also reported about the incident at that time.
