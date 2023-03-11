Digital Creation Revived As Real Footage Of Moon Eclipsing The Sun
BOOM found that a CGI artist created the video. The clip does not show any real incident.
Claim
An old, computer-generated video showing the sun is being eclipsed by a supermoon has falsely been revived as a real footage captured between the Canada-Alaska-Russia border. The clip went viral in the backdrop of 'Supermoon' phenomenon in 2021 and was debunked by BOOM at that time. The video is now being shared with a caption saying, "This video was filmed inside the Arctic Circle, just between the Canada-Alaska-Russia border. This phenomenon can only be observed once a year, for 36 seconds. The moon appears and disappears. Immediately afterward, there is a 5-second total solar eclipse."
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video when it was doing rounds on social media in 2021 with a similar false claim. We found that the video is a computer-generated imagery or CGI creation. An animation artist uploaded the video on TikTok. HoaxEye, a Twitter handle, pointed out that the artist Aleksey___nx, created the video. We noticed that the same artist uploaded the video on May 17, 2021, more than a week before the supermoon, which was observed on May 26, 2021. The post can be viewed here. Furthermore, we found that the artist also has an Instagram account clearly mentioning it to be a CGI artist account. Aleksey had also posted other CGI videos on the Instagram account, such as one showing the moon shattering into pieces.
