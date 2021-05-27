This Supermoon Video Of The Moon Eclipsing The Sun Is Digitally Created
BOOM found that the viral clip was created by a CGI artist.
A digitally created clip showing a massive moon eclipsing the sun, is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Supermoon phenomenon that occurred on May 26, 2021.
The video is being shared in the backdrop of the moon approaching nearest to earth on May 26, 2021, and therefore appearing to be the closest and largest full moon or "supermoon" of 2021. (Read here)
In the 30 seconds clip, a large moon appears quickly, eclipses the sun and moves away.
Click here to view, and here for an archive.
Click here to view, and here for an archive.
BOOM also received the viral clip on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111).
Also Read: ABP Ananda Peddles Old Video From Uruguay As Cyclone Yaas In Odisha
FACT-CHECK
BOOM found that the viral clip is created using CGI or computed generated imagery and was uploaded by an animation artist on Tik Tok.
Twitter handle HoaxEye found that it was created by the artist Aleksey___nx, who had uploaded the same clip on TikTok.
On looking up the artist mentioned on Tik Tok, we found that the same clip was uploaded by the artist on May 17, 2021, long before the supermoon, which was observed on May 26, 2021.
Click here to view
We also looked up the artist on Instagram and found that he clearly mentions that it is a CGI artist account.
Aleksey has also uploaded other CGI clips, like the one below shared by the artist on Instagram where the moon shatters into pieces.
Claim Review : Clip from the Artic between Russia and Canada shows the Moon appears big and disappears in about 30 seconds
Claimed By : Social Media
Fact Check : False
Next Story