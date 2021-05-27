This Supermoon Video Of The Moon Eclipsing The Sun Is Digitally Created

A digitally created clip showing a massive moon eclipsing the sun, is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the Supermoon phenomenon that occurred on May 26, 2021.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the moon approaching nearest to earth on May 26, 2021, and therefore appearing to be the closest and largest full moon or "supermoon" of 2021. (Read here)

In the 30 seconds clip, a large moon appears quickly, eclipses the sun and moves away.

This is at Artic.. Between Russia n canada..

Moon appears this big and disappears in about 30 seconds..

What a sight.. pic.twitter.com/RtogMbd0mI — Jagat Darak (@jagat_darak) May 26, 2021

Imagine sitting in this place during the day (in between Russia and Canada in the Arctic) when the moon appears in this big size for 30 seconds and blocks the sun for 5 Seconds then disappears...Glory to God's own creation. pic.twitter.com/vw6CunJZTe — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 26, 2021

BOOM also received the viral clip on its WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111).





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral clip is created using CGI or computed generated imagery and was uploaded by an animation artist on Tik Tok.

Twitter handle HoaxEye found that it was created by the artist Aleksey___nx, who had uploaded the same clip on TikTok.

Artist found. Aleksey___nx on TikTok. They made one viral UFO animation recently so I decided to check their other videos. https://t.co/P5sYUMOkv2 — HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) May 26, 2021

On looking up the artist mentioned on Tik Tok, we found that the same clip was uploaded by the artist on May 17, 2021, long before the supermoon, which was observed on May 26, 2021.





We also looked up the artist on Instagram and found that he clearly mentions that it is a CGI artist account.





Aleksey has also uploaded other CGI clips, like the one below shared by the artist on Instagram where the moon shatters into pieces.







