Video Of Minor Thrashed In Bangladesh Madrasa Falsely Shared As India
BOOM found that the video shows an incident where a madrasa teacher beat up a young boy in Bangladesh's Chittagong district in 2021.
Claim
A disturbing video of a minor getting mercilessly beaten by a man is circulating with a false claim that the brutal incident took place at a madrasa in India. The video shows a man dressed in a skull cap and long kurta assaulting a young Muslim boy pinning him down to the floor. The clip has been revived after a video from Uttar Pradesh went viral in August 2023 showing a teacher making a communal remark and asking students in a class to hit their classmate. The viral video is being shared with a caption that says, "Hello, Rahul Gandhi. Does this Muslim kid deserve an education in Madarsa? Mohabbat ki dukaan please some Paigam to maulana."
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2021 when it went viral falsely linking it to Uttar Pradesh. In a longer version of the same video, we heard a person saying, speaking in Bangla saying "I will record the video of the beating." We then reached out to BOOM Bangladesh's fact-checking team who confirmed that the incident took place at Chittagong's Hathazari area in Bangladesh. The video was recorded on March 9, 2021, when a madrasa teacher Md Yahya thrashed an eight-year-old. According to Bangladeshi news reports, when the boy ran to his mother while she was leaving from the madrassa, the teacher took him to a room and beat him mercilessly with a cane. The reports also stated that the teacher was arrested and local authorities rescued the child from the madrassa.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?