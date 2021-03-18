Video Of Minor Boy Thrashed In Bangladesh Madrasa Peddled As India

A distressing video of a madrasa teacher thrashing a minor in Bangladesh's Chittagong has surfaced with claims that the footage shows a minor being beaten in Uttar Pradesh.

The video is viral in the backdrop of a 14-year-old boy who was thrashed for allegedly entering a temple and drinking water in UP's Ghaziabad. The incident was filmed on camera and the accused circulated the video of the assault, which showed the boy being slapped and kicked repeatedly on his genitals. Ghaziabad Police has so far arrested the two main accused after the video went viral.

The disturbing footage shows a madrasa teacher dragging a boy into a room and mercilessly beating him, as he shouts in pain. BOOM has chosen not to include the footage as it is distressing in nature.



The video has been shared by several Twitter users, who have linked it to the injury of the 14-year old in Ghaziabad. A netizen has captioned it as, "*** did not go to drink water but do a recce of the temple. Had he been thirsty, he could have drunk water from the tank outside the temple. The jamat who has been silent till today over the murder of Rinku Sharma is crying over a guy who was doing recce. This is when students at madrasa are assaulted (in all ways) much more than this".

Original text in Hindi: आसिफ पानी पीने नही बल्कि मन्दिर में रेकी करने गया था। क्योंकि पानी ही पीना होता तो टंकी बाहर लगी है पी सकता था। आज तक रिंकू शर्मा की हत्या पर मुंह में फेविकोल जमाए बैठी जमात रेकी करने वाले को लेकर रो रही है। जबकि उससे ज्यादा ठुकाई तो (सभी प्रकार की) इनकी मदरसों में हो जाती है.





The video was also tweeted by Kreately Media, who has earlier been fact-checked on several occasions for spreading misinformation, with the caption, Why UP Govt wants CCTVs in Madrassas?" Click here for an archive of the video.









Video is from Chittagong's Hathazari

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is not from India. At the beginning of the video, a person can be heard speaking in the background in regional dialect of Chittagong. He says "এই ভিডিও গইরজুম, মারেদ্দে" which means, "I will record the video of beating."

We reached out to BOOM Bangladesh's fact checking team, who ascertained that the video is from Bangladesh's Chittagong.

The video was shot when a Hathazari Madrasa teacher Md Yahya thrashed an eight-year-old on March 9, 2021. According to a Bangladesh news report , "A madrasa teacher accused of torturing an eight-year-old residential student, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, has been arrested from Chittagong's Hathazari area. Md Yahya, teacher at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy, was arrested on Wednesday."

Read more here.

It further stated, "On Tuesday evening, Yahya beat the child indiscriminately at the madrasa located near Konak Community Centre in Hathazari. After the video went viral on social media, the child was rescued from the madrasa by the local authority. The incident occurred earlier on Tuesday when the student's mother went to visit her child, as it was his birthday. As she was leaving, the boy ran after his mother. Irked by this, the teacher grabbed him by the neck, took him into a room and threw him on the floor beating him severely with a cane. A video taken by a bystander, sparking outrage, quickly spread through social media later on Tuesday night."





With inputs from BOOM Bangladesh