Video Of BJP Councilor Thrashing Cop Shared As Fictitious Anil Upadhyay

Claim

A video of a man assaulting a policeman has resurfaced with a false claim that it shows an alleged Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA, Anil Upadhyay, thrashing a cop. The viral video has been captioned as, ''See this BJP MLA Anil Upadhyay's guts. When this is the condition of the police then what will happen to the general public Narendra Modi's kingdom of Ram. My symbol of truth, my countrymen, see the condition of Yogi Adityanath's rum kingdom.'' (BJP विधायक #अनिल_उपाध्याय की हिम्मत तो देखिये जब पुलिस का ये हाल है तो आम जनता का क्या होगा @narendramodi के रामराज्य में आप जी रहे,मेरे सत्य के प्रतीक देशवासियों आप भी देख लो ⁦ @myogiadityanath का रमराज्य'')

Fact

The video was viral earlier in 2018 and 2019 respectively with separate false narratives. BOOM searched for news reports on the incident and found that the man assaulting the cop in the video was Manish Kumar, a BJP councillor from Meerut. The video was recorded at a restaurant owned by the BJP councillor where an argument between the cop and a hotel staff led to the brawl. The cop was accompanied by a woman lawyer and the councillor was booked under Sections 395 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, BOOM had earlier found Anil Upadhyay is a fictional politician created as a result of the spread of viral misinformation on social media platforms in India.