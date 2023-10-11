Old Video Of UP BJP Leaders Thrashing Each Other Revived As Rajasthan
BOOM found that the brawl took place during a meeting in Uttar Pradesh on March 5, 2019.
Claim
An old video of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders thrashing each other with shoes has been revied with a false claim that the video was shot in Rajasthan. The claim further states that the brawl took place after the party distributed tickets among its potential candidates who were selected to contest the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election. The caption with the video reads, "Is it true that BJP leaders are beating each other in Rajasthan after ticket distribution?"
Fact
BOOM debunked the same video in 2020 when it went viral with a misleading claim. We found several reports mentioning that the incident happened at the Collectorate Auditorium in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on March 5, 2019. The argument took place when the District Planning Committee of Sant Kabir Nagar had arranged a meeting at the district headquarters to discuss some projects. The argument broke out after BJP Lok Sabha MP Sharad Tripathi expressed his displeasure about his name missing from a foundation stone for a local road. When BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel responded to Tripathi saying it was his decision, Tripathi removed thrashed the MLA with his shoe. The scuffle got settled after the intervention of police and other party members present there.
