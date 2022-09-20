Photo Of Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann With Alcohol Is Morphed
BOOM found that the original photograph does not show Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann consuming alcohol or non-vegetarian food.
Claim
A doctored image of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann feasting on non-vegetarian food and alcohol with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal has been revived on social media with false claims. Kejriwal and Mann, in the viral photograph, can be seen sitting along with another person and having their meal. Two disposable glasses and a bottle can be seen in front of them while the food appears to be a non-vegetarian item. The picture is being shared with a Hindi caption that translates to, "'Found it after a lot of efforts, flying Punjab with staggering Delhi". (Original Text in Hindi: बड़ी मुश्किल से तलाशी हे, उड़ता पंजाब की साथ झूमती दिल्ली)
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same photograph when it was viral in April, 2022. We had found that the image is doctored to add non-vegetarian food along with a liquor bottle and glasses that appear to show liquor in them. A reverse image search led us to the original image published on a Times Of India article on November 22, 2021. The headline of the article reads, 'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepts dinner invite at auto driver's house in Ludhiana'. The original picture neither shows liquor glasses nor non-vegetarian meal. The report states that Kejriwal along with Bhagwat Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema visited an autorickshaw driver Dilip Kumar Tiwari's house for dinner accepting his invitation during the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in Punjab.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?