Edited Image Of Arvind Kejriwal And Bhagwant Mann Shared With False Claim

A picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharing a meal with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann has been edited and shared with false captions claiming that the duo was feasting on non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

BOOM found that the image has been digitally altered to add a bottle of alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also Read: The Pentagon Did NOT Say Volodymyr Zelensky Was George Soros' Cousin The image shows Kejriwal and Mann sitting along with another person and having food. A bottle and two disposable glasses can be seen in front of them while the food on the plate resembles non-vegetarian item. A Hindi caption with the post translates to 'Found it after a lot of efforts... flying Punjab with staggering Delhi'. (Hindi: बड़ी मुस्किल से तलाशी हे उड़ता पंजाब की साथ झूमती दिल्ली)





View Facebook posts here, here and here.



Also Read: Image Of Kejriwal Promising Freebies In Himachal Pradesh Is Morphed Fact Check BOOM did a reverse image search on the image and found that it has been digitally altered. We found the original image in an article published in Times of India on November 22, 2021. The headline of the article reads 'Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accepts dinner invite at auto driver's house in Ludhiana'. The image shows neither alcohol glasses nor non-vegetarian meal.





The report mentions that during the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign in Punjab, an autorickshaw driver Dilip Kumar Tiwari invited the Delhi CM for dinner at his residence. Accepting his invite, Kejriwal along with Bhagwat Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema visited Tiwari's house for dinner.

A video of Kejriwal's and Mann's dinner at Twari's residence was also shared from the official Twitter account Times of India's Chandigarh edition on November 22, 2021. The tweet read "#Punjab: #AamAadmiParty (AAP) national convener and #Delhi chief minister #ArvindKejriwal having dinner at the house of an auto-rickshaw driver in #Ludhiana'.

Aam Aadmi Party's official Twitter handle also tweeted about the dinner.

Punjab के एक Auto Driver के Invitation पर CM @ArvindKejriwal जी उसी की ऑटो में बैठ कर उनके घर खाना खाने पहुँचे! pic.twitter.com/XDcaquwj5s — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 22, 2021

Given below is a comparison between the original and the edited image.