Video Of Alternative Medicine Therapy Revived As Tata Memorial Hospital
BOOM found that the viral clip shows Hyderabad based consultant dietician and alternative medicine therapist Dr. Manishaa.
Claim
A video of a Hyderabad based alternative medicine practitioner performing tapping exercises and advising the benefits of the same is viral with a false claim that Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai is advocating it. The 2.40 minutes video has been captioned on Facebook as, “Tata Memorial Hospital. Request everyone to watch above video without deleting. This is not a normal forward. It is something very important. Request to spread it in your other groups.”
Fact
BOOM found that the viral video is from an alternative medicine clinic in Hyderabad and the woman in the clip is Manishaa, a consultant dietician and acupressure therapist at The Perfect Health, Hyderabad. Keywords search such as, “tapping exercise india” showed several videos of Manishaa advising other such exercises to people in the clinic including tapping exercises. A YouTube channel named, “The Perfect Health Hyd Koti” uploaded the video on Jan 18, 2022, which shows the woman, Manishaa performing the same exercise (6.56 onwards). BOOM debunked the same video in July, 2021.
