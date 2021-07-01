No, This Video Of Tapping Exercises Is Not From Tata Memorial Hospital

A video of a Hyderabad based alternative medicine practioner performing tapping exercises and advising the benefits of the same is viral with a false claim that Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai is advocating it. BOOM found that the video is from an alternate medical clinic in Hyderabad and not from Tata Memorial Hospital.

In the 2.40 minutes video, we can see the woman talk about and show how to perform tapping exercises while claiming benefits of doing so like blood circulation, reducing memory problems, and headaches etc.

The video is being shared with the caption that reads, "Tata memorial hospital request everyone to watch this video.This is not normal forward.It is very important. Please forward the same in your group..."

BOOM also received the viral clip on our WhatsApp helpline number (7700906111) inquiring if it is from Tata Memorial Hospital

BOOM found that the viral video is from an alternative medicine clinic in Hyderabad and the woman in the clip is Manishaa, a consultant and dietician, who started the clinic - Om Sairam Perfect Health.

On searching with various keywords like 'tapping exercise india' on YouTube we found several videos of Manishaa advising other such exercises to people in the clinic including tapping exercises. A reverse image search on a video keyframe showed results for a Facebook page, The Perfect Health Hyderabad with the same viral video uploaded on April 2, 2021, with the caption, "Acupressure garba for fitness. Science explained"





The page states that it is an alternative and holistic health service based in Hyderabad and the clinic's website states that Consultant Manishaa is a dietician from Hyderabad who startted the clinic in 1995 and is a devotee of the saint Sai Baba.

BOOM has reached out to Om Sairam Perfect Health and the article will be updated on receiving a response. Additionally, we did not find any such video shared by Tata Memorial Hospital advising people to watch the viral clip.





