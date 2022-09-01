No, This Video Does Not Show PM Modi Being Criticised Abroad
BOOM found that the video shows Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi speaking in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly.
A video of a political leader criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his foreign visits, demonetisation, and petrol price hike and various other issues is doing rounds on social media with a false claim that the clip shows how PM Modi is being criticised on an international platform. The video is captioned on Facebook as, "The name of our main exploiter is also in the parliament of the world?" (Original Text in Hindi: दुनिया के संसद मे भी हमारे प्रधान शोषक का नाम?)
BOOM had debunked the video in April 2021 when it went viral with a false claim that the clip shows a Nepali MP is criticising PM Narendra Modi. We found that the man in the viral video is a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jagat Singh Negi from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur who made the speech in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly. In the video, the speaker of the house can be heard asking Negi to talk on the 'state budget'. Taking a cue from it and replies, we found that Hindustan Live uploaded the same portion of the clip on March 23, 2021, with the caption, "Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi gave a brilliant speech in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan on privatization. Jagat Singh Negi Targeted the Modi government for selling government companies. The Congress MLA opposed privatization in the Modi government". Indian National Congress - Himachal Pradesh also posted the same speech on Facebook on March 21, 2021, describing it as a speech of its party MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur.
