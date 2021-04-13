Himachal Pradesh MLA's Speech Peddled As Nepali MP Criticising PM Modi

A speech of a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Himachal Pradesh is being shared with the false claim that it shows a Nepali Member of Parliament criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 2.20 minutes clip, a leader can be heard criticising PM Modi on foreign visits, money spent on welcoming former US President Donald Trump, demonetisation, and petrol price hike.

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated reads, "Discussion of Modi ji in Nepal MP. Now some people will be furious that dont talk on our country. I am ashamed. I am ashamed."





(In Hindi - नेपाल के सांसद में मोदीजी के चर्चे ही चर्चा. अब कुछ लोग बकलोल करेंगे कि हमारे देश पर आप कुछ ना बोले सच्चाई बोली है शर्म आ रही है मुझे)

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the clip is being shared with the false claim





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the person in the viral clip is Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur who made the speech in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly.

On hearing the speech, at the 1.57 minutes timestamp we can hear the speaker of the house ask Negi to talk on the 'state budget', taking a hint from that and replies stating that the clip is from Himachal Pradesh state assembly we searched with the relevant keywords on YouTube.

We found that the clip was taken from a speech made by Negi in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly. The same portion of the clip was uploaded by Hindustan Live on March 23, 2021, with the caption, "Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi gave a brilliant speech in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan on privatization. Jagat Singh Negi Targeted the Modi government for selling government companies. The Congress MLA opposed privatization in the Modi government"

We also found the same speech by Negi was uploaded by Indian National Congress - Himachal Pradesh on Facebook on March 21, 2021, with the caption, "Listen to Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur about the great and successful Prime Minister of the country..."





