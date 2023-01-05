No, This Video Does Not Show French President Macron & France's First Lady
BOOM found that the viral clip is from a 2016 episode of the popular US dance show 'So You Think You Can Dance'.
Claim
A clip of a dance performance of a boy with a young woman is being shared with false claims that it is a 23-year-old video showing French President Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte Macron. The video has been captioned on Facebook as, “This is a 30 year old Television clip. This video is interesting not only because of the dance sequence, but because, this young boy is the current president of France, & the Lady dancer, his teacher .... is his current wife ...Interesting!!! Isn't it?” BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp tipline (+917700906588) for verification.
Fact
A reverse image search of keyframes from the video led us to an American dance show named 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2016. The viral clip shows performer Jake Monreal, and Jenna Johnson has been clipped from 16 seconds to 1.13 seconds timestamp. The tune in which Monreal and Johnson are dancing is Toca Toca by Fly Project, which was released in 2013. The episode was aired in 2016 on Season 13 of So You Think You Can Dance, so the clip is not 23 years old as claimed in the viral post. The 25-year age gap between French President Macron (41) and his wife Brigitte Macron (66) has generated several sexist jokes targeting the couple.The viral clip was was also posted on 9GAG , a popular online platform for sharing memes, GIFs and videos. BOOM debunked the same video in September, 2019.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?