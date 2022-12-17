Old Clipped Video Of PM Modi Calling Himself A Pathan's Son Revived
BOOM found that the viral video was clipped from Narendra Modi's 2019 Tonk rally where he referred Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan.
Claim
A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling himself “a Pathan’s son” has b een revived with false context ahead of Shahrukh Khan starrer upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan. The viral video shared on Twitter shows PM Modi’s speech in Hindi heard as, “I am the son of a Pathan, I speak the truth, I work honestly”.
Fact
By doing reverse search on the keyframes of the video, BOOM found report which claimed that the Prime Minister addressed a public rally at Tonk, Rajasthan on February 23, 2019. During his speech, Modi had paid tributeto the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama. The portion where the Prime Minister was quoting Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been clipped and shared with the false claim. In the speech, Prime Minister was making the reference after Imran Khan had categorically denied Pakistan's role in the Pulwama attack. BOOM had debunked the same video earlier in February, 2020 when it was viral with false claim.
