Old Video Of TMC-BJP Clash In Bengal Falsely Linked To 2024 Polls
BOOM found that the video is from August 5, 2022, and shows the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party clashing during a rally in Hooghly, West Bengal.
Claim
An old video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters being trashed by a group of people has resurfaced on social media falsely linking it to the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Loksabha Elections, 2024. The video is circulating on Facebook with the caption, “Election campaigning in Kolkata. Still, you think people will vote freely & there will be a fair election”. Click here to view the archive of one such post. BOOM also received the video on its WhatsApp Tipline number 7700906588 for verification.
Fact
BOOM had debunked this video in August, 2022 and earlier this month when it went viral with other false claims. We noticed a group of people sloganeering in Bengali, as the attack takes place. We then ran a search with relevant keywords and found a news bulletin by Times Now uploaded on YouTube on August 6, 2022, carrying the same visuals. The news report stated that TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar and his supporters clashed with the BJP workers in Hooghly on August 5, 2022. According to an NDTV news report published on August 5, 2022, the incident happened at Khadina More in Chinsurah, Hooghly.