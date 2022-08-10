Video Of TMC-BJP Clash In Bengal Falsely Linked To Bihar Political Crisis

A video of a group of people thrashing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in West Bengal has been shared on social media with a claim that it shows party workers being attacked after Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP and resigned.

BOOM found that the video is from Hooghly, West Bengal and shows Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar and his supporters clashing with the BJP workers during a rally in Chinsurah.

On August 9, 2022 Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP, resigned as the coalition chief minister and returned to the 'Grand Alliance' or Mahagathbandhan with RJD leader and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The duo sworn in on August 10 as the CM and deputy CM respectively. Meanwhile the BJP has accused Kumar of being a 'habitual betrayer' for splitting from the party second time in nine years.

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that the video is from West Bengal as people can be heard sloganeering in Bengali. We also noticed that a group of people are attacking a vehicle carrying BJP flags on it.

Taking a cue, we ran a keyword search for "BJP clash West Bengal" on YouTube and found a Times Now news bulletin carrying the same video uploaded on August 6, 2022.

According to the news report, the TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar and his aides clashed with the BJP workers in Hooghly.

An excerpt from the description with the video reads, "West Bengal: Dramatic images are streaming in from the Hooghly District. When TMC and BJP members encountered each other in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, Asit Mazumdar said that he was driving home from Kolkata when his car was allegedly stopped by BJP supporters and attacked. In the meantime, the BJP is asserting that when they were holding a rally, Asit Mazumdar proceeded to assault them without warning."

The comparison between one of the keyframes from viral video and the Times Now news bulletin can be seen below.

According to a NDTV news report published on August 5, 2022, "The incident happened at Khadina More in Chinsurah during a rally of the BJP."



We also found an ABP Ananda news report published on August 5, 2022 reporting the same about the video.

