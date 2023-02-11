Old Video Of BJP Leader Chanting Slogans Against Opposition Revived
The video of BJP Delhi spokesperson, Nighat Abbass, demanding "aazadi" from opposition leaders is being shared without disclosing her political affiliation.
Claim
A 1.37 second video of a burqa-clad woman addressing a group Muslims and chanting slogans demanding 'aazadi’ has been revived on social media with a misleading claim that Muslims are chanting slogans against Rahul Gandhi. (Original caption in Hindi: शासन दमदार तो!! "अच्छे- अच्छों" में बदलाव आता है!!)
Fact
BOOM had debunked the same video in 2020 when it was viral as Muslim women demanding freedom from opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The video was originally tweeted by Nighat Abbass on May 7, 2019. According to Abbass’ twitter bio , she is a spokesperson for Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party. Abbass’ verified Facebook page also identifies as her as ‘Politician’. Abbass herself has clarified the video by quote tweeted of a recent tweet by a BJP member.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?