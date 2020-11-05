Old, Unrelated Images Viral As Muslim Congress Leader Caught With Arms

Claim
Assam Congress leader Amjaat Ali arrested with weapons hidden in apple crates. He was orchestrating attacks on Hindus.
Fact
BOOM found that the set of two viral pictures with the post are unrelated and the claim is fake. While one picture shows an alleged molester who was arrested in Bangladesh, the other image is that of arms and ammunition seized from three militants who were arrested near Srinagar. Both the incidents were reported in 2018. The images have been used in a collage with a false caption linking it to a terror attack plot in Assam. BOOM had debunked the viral claim earlier when it was shared with the same caption. To read the full story, click on the link below.
Updated On: 2020-11-05T12:50:42+05:30
Claim Review : Congress leader Amjaat Ali arrested with weapons hidden in crates of apples in Assam
Claimed By : Social media
Fact Check : False
