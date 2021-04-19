No, This Is Not Joe Biden Kneeling Before George Floyd's Daughter

Claim
"Joe Biden kneels in apology before George Floyd's daughter."
Fact
BOOM found that the child in the viral photo is a boy named CJ Brown who Joe Biden met in September 2020 in Detroit, Michigan during his visit to a store. The photo was taken on September 9, 2020, when Joe Biden was on a campaign trail in the state and had met Brown and his father Clement Brown, the owner of clothing shop Three Thirteen, as he had visited the place to shop for his grandchildren. BOOM had previously debunked the same image when it was viral with the false claim in November 2020. Click the link to read the full story.
Claim Review : Photo shows Joe Biden knelt down to apologize to George Floyds daughter over the killing of her father
Claimed By : Facebook Posts
Fact Check : False
