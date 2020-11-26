No, Joe Biden Is Not Kneeling Before George Floyd's Daughter In This Pic

A photo of United States President-elect Joe Biden kneeling in front of a child is being shared with the false claim that Biden was seen apologising to the daughter of George Floyd - an African American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, United States.

The death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, led to massive protests in the United States against systemic racism and police violence against people of colour in the country. Protesters around the world had been "taking a knee" at demonstrations which became symbolic after American Football quarterback Colin Kaepernick started taking the knee during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in 2016. George Floyd was a father to five children, including two daughters who live in Houston, ages six and 22.

In the viral photo, Biden can be seen kneeling and a child standing in front of him as both look at each other.

The photo is being shared with the caption, "US president elect, Joe Biden knelt down to apologize to George Floyd daughter, over killing of father."

On searching with the same caption on Facebook, we found that the photo was being shared with the false claim.

We performed a reverse image search using Google Images and keyword search with the words, 'Biden kneeling child' and the search results showed that the child in the photo is a boy named CJ Brown from Detroit, Michigan, and not late George Floyd's daughter.

The photo was taken on September 9, 2020, when Joe Biden was on a campaign trail in the state and had met Brown and his father Clement Brown, the owner of clothing shop Three Thirteen, as he had visited the place to shop for his grandchildren.

One can spot Biden with the same child as in the original photo taken by Leah Millis for Reuters. The caption of the photo reads, "Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to CJ Brown as he makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren while visiting Detroit, Michigan, September 9, 2020."

Original Photo

The same photo was posted on Instagram by Biden on September 15, 2020, tagging the location of the photo taken in Detroit, Michigan.





The incident with similar photos was also tweeted on September 9, 2020, by journalist Karen Travers, ABC News's White House correspondent stating that Biden had made a quick stop at Three Thirteen clothing store in Detroit to buy for his grandkids.

Quick stop at Three Thirteen clothing store in Detroit for @JoeBiden. He said he was buying for his grandkids



Store owner's dad, Clement Brown, got a fist bump. Owner's son, CJ, posed for some pics (but was shy-a lot of cameras there) pic.twitter.com/5sTa33AAz2 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 9, 2020

Additionally, the Reuters photographer Leah Millis who had captured the original photo tweeted on November 17, 2020, on it being shared with the false claim stating that he had taken the photograph on September 9, 2020, in Detroit when Biden was greeted by young CJ Brown when he clothing store.

The photograph I took is from September 9 in Detroit. Biden is greeting young CJ Brown as Biden makes a brief stop at "Three Thirteen" clothing store to buy a few items for his grandchildren during a campaign visit to the area. — Leah Millis (@LeahMillis) November 17, 2020





