No, This Photo Does Not Show PM Modi Paying Homage To Nathuram Godse
BOOM found that the photo at the bottom shows PM Modi paying homage to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.
Claim
A collage of two images showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in one photo and another image showing the PM paying tribute to the bust of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya is being shared online with misleading claims. The image is circulating with a claim that PM Modi had paid tribute to a bust of Nathuram Godse who assassinated Gandhi. The Facebook post has been captioned in Hindi as, “इतने महान दोगले सिर्फ और सिर्फ भारत में ही मिलेंगे यह अपने कुर्सी और सत्ता के लिये कुछ भी कर सकते है.” (Translation: Such great hypocrites will be found only in India. They can do anything for their chair and power.)
Fact
BOOM ran a reverse image and found the second image was published on a report published on India Today on April 6, 2017. According the report, on 37th BJP foundation day the prime minister, along with a coterie of senior ministers, was visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. At that time PM Modi and other leaders paid tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The same image was shared earlier with a false caption claiming a bust of Nathuram Godse. BOOM has debunked the same false claim in 2019.
