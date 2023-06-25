Fast Check
Morphed Photo Of A Healthcare Worker Gesturing At PM Modi Revived
BOOM found that the crude gesture has been edited into the original photo
Claim
An image going viral shows an individual making a crude gesture with her middle finger at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Fact
The image has been viral on social media since October 2021, and has been debunked by BOOM previously. The original image shows Modi greeting healthworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this image, the individual is seen greeting Modi by waving her hands, and not using her middle finger to make a crude gesture. This led us to conclude that the viral image as morphed to show a middle finger.
