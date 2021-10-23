Viral Photo Of A Healthcare Worker Gesturing At PM Modi Is Morphed

A photo of a woman making a crude gesture towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was greeting and applauding healthcare workers is morphed.

BOOM found that in the original photo, the woman is not showing any crude gestures towards the Prime Minister.

On October 21, 2021, the government announced that India crossed 100 crore (1 billion) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and applauded healthcare workers for their contribution to the achievement.

In the viral photo, a woman can be seen making a crude gesture to PM Modi as he was giving thumbs up to the people present there.



The photo was tweeted with the caption, "Be the one,Who stands out tall in the crowd.."





The same photo was also shared by a parody account with the caption when translated reads, "I strongly condemn it"

On Facebook, the photo was shared by the Facebook page - Dr.Manmohan Singh - Fan Club





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral photo has been morphed and in the original photo the woman is not making any crude gesture to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On running a reverse image search we found the original photo in a tweet by news agency ANI, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up to healthcare workers at Delhi's RML Hospital today morning as India crosses one billion COVID19 vaccinations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up to healthcare workers at Delhi's RML Hospital today morning as India crosses one billion COVID19 vaccinations pic.twitter.com/3HzhY6oNfX — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

In the photo, we can spot that the woman is not making a crude gesture and just touching the glass with her hand.





On comparing the viral photo and the original photo, we can see that the gesture has been morphed in the viral image.







