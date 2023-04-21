Fake Indian Oil Warning On Exploding Fuel Tanks In Summer Revived
Indian Oil Corporation refuted the viral message in June 2019.
Claim
A viral graphic with the Indian Oil logo shared on social media says, "INDIAN OIL WARNS The temperature is set to rise in the coming days, so do not fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit. This can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. Please fill half the tank of fuel in your vehicle and keep room for air. This week 5 explosion accidents have been caused due to filling of maximum petrol. Please open the petrol tank once a day and let the gas build up inside come out. Note: Send this message to your family members and everyone else, so that people can avoid this accident. Thank you".
Fact
BOOM found that Indian Oil Corporation had refuted the viral message in a tweet posted on June 3, 2019. The tweet reads, "Important announcement from #IndianOil. It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer." BOOM also debunked the same viral message in April 2022.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?