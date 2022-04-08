No, Indian Oil Corporation Did Not Warn Of Exploding Fuel Tanks In Summer

A message claiming Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has warned people against filling petrol in vehicles up to the maximum limit as rising temperatures in the coming days might cause an explosion, is fake and has been falsely attributed to the company.

The fake message further claims five such explosions have taken place this week 'due to filling of maximum petrol'.







The viral image featuring the logo of the company says, "INDIAN OIL WARNS The temperature is set to rise in the coming days, so do not fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit. This can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. Please fill half the tank of fuel in your vehicle and keep room for air. This week 5 explosion accidents have been caused due to filling of maximum petrol. Please open the petrol tank once a day and let the gas build up inside come out. Note: Send this message to your family members and everyone else, so that people can avoid this accident. Thank you".

Fact Check

BOOM did a relevant keyword search to know details about the statement and found a Indian Oil Corporation tweet published on June 3, 2019 disowning the message.

Important announcement from #IndianOil. It is perfectly safe to fill fuel in vehicles up to the limit(max) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer. pic.twitter.com/uwQFDtjTdi — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) June 3, 2019

"There are rumors in social media that Indian Oil has given a warning to the following effect: Due to increase in temperature please don't fill petrol to the maximum limit of the tank; it will cause an explosion in the fuel tank. If you want petrol, fill half tank and leave the rest for air. IndianOil would like to disown this statement and clarify as follows," the statement said.



"Automobile manufacturers design their vehicles considering all aspects of performance requirements, claims and ambient conditions with built in safety factors. The maximum volume specified in the fuel tank for petrol/diesel vehicles is no exception. It is therefore perfectly safe to fill the fuel in vehicles up to the full limit (max.) as specified by the manufacturer irrespective of winter or summer," the statement added.

