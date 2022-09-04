Video Of Clash Between BJP And TRS In Telangana Falsely Shared As Gujarat
BOOM found that the video shows a political clash between members of BJP and TRS in Jangaon, Telangana on February 9, 2022.
Claim
A video showing a group of people wearing scarves and chasing members of Bharatiya Janata Party in broad daylight has resurfaced and is circulating with captions hinting that BJP members were beaten in Gujarat ahead of the elections. The tweet has been captioned in Gujarati, “Earlier, the practice of offering treatment to the BJP in other states has now started in Gujarat as well.” Original text in Gujarati: પહેલા બીજા રાજ્યોમાં ભાજપ વાળા ને મેથીપાક ચખાડવાની પ્રથા હતી તે હવે ગુજરાતમાં પણ ચાલુ થઈ ગઈ છે.
Fact
BOOM has debunked the same video earlier when it was shared as BJP workers beaten up in Uttar Pradesh. BOOM watched the video carefully and found Jangaon written on the traffic booth at one point. We found several signboards in Telugu and a hoarding with the image and name of Telangana Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao at various points in the video. Also, the other group of people can be seen wearing pink scarves. Pink is the colour on the flag of Telanagna Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in the state. TV9Telugu on February 9, 2022 streamed the same visuals.
