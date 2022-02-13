Video Of BJP-TRS Clash In Telangana Falsely Linked To UP Elections
BOOM found that video shows a political clash between members of BJP and TRS in Jangaon, Telangana.
A video showing a group of people wearing pink scarves chasing members of Baratiya Janata Party in broad daylight is viral with captions hinting that BJP members were beaten in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections.
BOOM found that the viral video is from Telangana and not Uttar Pradesh as the claims suggest.
The second phase of voting begins in Uttar Pradesh on February 14 and the video is viral in this backdrop.
The 30-second-long video shows people wearing BJP party flag scarves being chased and beaten up by a group of people on the middle of the road. The perpetrators are wearing pink scarves and holding pink flags.
The video has been shared on social media platforms with hashtags and Hindi captions suggesting that the incident is from the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.
The Hindi caption translates to 'After the huge success of MLAs being thrashed, now is the turn of party workers. This is the time of change #UPElection2022 #Election2022'.
(Hindi: विधायकों के पीटने की अपार सफलता के बाद, पार्ट 2 में कार्यकर्ताओं का नंबर आया, अब वक्त है बदलाव का। #UPElection2022 #Election2022)
Fact Check
BOOM watched the video carefully and found Jangaon written on the traffic booth at one point.
We found several signboards in Telugu and a hoarding with the image and name of Telangana Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao at various points in the video. Also, the other group of people can be seen wearing pink scarves. Pink is the colour on the flag of Telanagna Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the ruling party in the state.
Taking cue, BOOM did a keyword search with 'Jangaon clash BJP and TRS' and found several reports on the incident.
ETV Telangana reported on February 10, 2022 about the clashes between Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party workers. A keyword search in Telugu led us to a video live streamed by TV9Telugu on February 9, 2022 showing the same visuals.
NTV Telugu reported the incident of Jangaon clash on 9 Feb, 2022.
According to a report published in The New Indian Express, TRS leader and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had called upon his party activists and leaders on February 9 to stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on the division of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Following this, hundreds of party workers took out a motorcycle rally with black flags.
The TRS and BJP workers clashed when the latter objected to the proposed burning of the effigy of the prime minister.
The incident was also reported in The Hindu.
