Video Of Himachal Pradesh MLA Speech Resurfaces As Nepali MP Criticising PM Modi
BOOM found that the video shows Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi speaking in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly in 2021.
Claim
An old video of a Congress leader Jagat Singh Negi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues including his foreign trips, demonetisation and fuel price hike has resurfaced on social media with a false claim that it shows PM Modi being criticised in Nepal’s parliament. BOOM received the video on its WhatsApp tipline (+91 7700906588) along with the message, “Listen what Nepal assembly debate say about PM Modi every Indian should listen”. The video is also viral on Facebook with the same claim.
Fact
BOOM had debunked the video in April 2021, and September 2022, when it went viral with a false claim that the clip shows a Nepali MP is criticising the Indian Prime Minister. We found that the person in the viral video is a Congress politician Jagat Singh Negi who is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kinnaur in the Himachal Pradesh state assembly. In the video, one can hear the speaker asking Negi to talk on the 'state budget'. Taking a cue from it and replies, we found that ‘Live Times TV Himachal’ uploaded the same portion of the visuals (1.46 onwards) on March 17, 2021, with the caption, "Jagat Singh Negi lambasted the BJP in the House". Indian National Congress - Himachal Pradesh also posted the same speech on Facebook on March 21, 2021.
