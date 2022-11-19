Fake Rate Card Offering Cash To Muslim Men To Marry Non-Muslims Revived
BOOM has previously debunked the same fake 'rate card' several times and the same has been circulating since 2012.
Claim
Newspaper clipping shows a rate card titled, 'Ladki Bhagao, Muslim Bano, Aur Inaam Pao,' which incentivises Muslim men to marry outside their religion.
Fact
BOOM found that the rate card which appears to be from a clipping carried by Sanjha Lokswami newspaper has several red flags indicating that it is fake. The logo used in the flyer is of a Shia Islamist militant group and political party based in Lebanon called 'Hezbollah,' whereas the rate card lists the postal addresses of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bangalore, Kozhikode, and Chennai. Additionally, BOOM has previously debunked the same rate card twice - once in 2017 when Times Now had falsely reported on it as a larger story about how Islamic terrorist group ISIS is converting Hindus in Kerala and then again in Feb 2020 when the clipping was viral.
