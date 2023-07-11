Zee News Misreports Old Video Of Crocodile Sighted In MP As Haryana
BOOM found that the video of crocodiles swimming in a residential area is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri in September 2022.
Claim
An old video of a crocodile swimming through a waterlogged lane in a residential area of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh was misreported by Zee News as an incident from Ambala, Haryana during the recent floods. The video is also being shared on WhatsApp with the caption, "Crocodile seen on the streets of Ambala city."
Fact
BOOM found that the video of crocodiles swimming in a residential area is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri in August 2022 and not from Ambala, Haryana. We ran a reverse image search with the keyframes of the viral video which led us to articles published from August 2022 on the incident. BOOM then contacted a local reporter Sunil Rajak who confirmed that the video is indeed from Shivpuri and the incident took place on August 14, 2022. The reporter had also identified the building with yellow shutter visible in the video and said that it is located near the Old Bus Stand Road. BOOM had previously fact-checked the same video in September 2022 when it was being shared with the false claim that it is from Bengaluru. Karnataka.
