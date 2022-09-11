A video of a crocodile swimming through a waterlogged lane in a residential area of Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh is going viral on social media with false claims that it is an incident of Bengaluru.

The video is viral in the backdrop of the recent flooding of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas. Various areas in the city including the posh residential places and IT hub have been waterlogged after incessant rains and severe floods in Bengaluru.



The video is captioned on Facebook as, "CROCODILE COME FOR A WALK IN BANGALORE ROADS". The location icon falsely states that the incident is from Bellandur, a suburb in south east Bengaluru.

Click here to see one such post.





Click here, here and here to see more such posts from Facebook.

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search with the keyframes of the viral video which led us to an article published on Asianet Kannada . The article features a tweet with a longer version of the viral video. In the tweet, the user has attributed the video to Shivpuri area of Madhya Pradesh. Click here to see the tweet.





BOOM also found an article published on Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh on August 14, 2022 with the same viral video. According to the article the video is from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

Taking a cue, we looked for the video on Google with relevant keywords which led us to a report published on ABP Live on August 15, 2022. According to the article, news agency PTI reported that the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Shivpuri had said that the crocodile was found in a colony near Old Bus Stand of Shivpuri. The SDPO added that once they were alerted, a team from the Madhav National Park captured the crocodile.

We also found an article on Hindustan Live published on August 15, 2022 where it was stated that the video is from a colony near Old Bus Stand in Shivpuri. The article also reported that continuous rainfall in Shivpuri has left several lanes and streets inundated. On Sunday, three crocodiles were spotted in the colonies of Shivpuri. After hours of struggle, the crocodiles were moved away from the residential areas.





We contacted Shivpuri's local reporter Sunil Rajak who confirmed that the video is indeed from Shivpuri and the incident took place on August 14, 2022. He also identified the building with yellow shutter visible in the video and said that it is located near the Old Bus Stand Road.

Rajak shared with us more videos related to the incident which are quite similar to the visuals of the viral video.





