Old Video From Morocco Revived Falsely As Muslim Woman Attacked In India
BOOM found that the viral video is from Casablanca, Morocco
Claim
An old video from Morocco showing a group of men harassing a burqa-clad woman in the middle of a street is being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows Muslim women being attacked in India. The video is being shared along with a compilation of other videos from India, some showing minorities being attacked. The video compilation is being shared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day state visit to the United States. The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Forced shaving to glorify a Hindu symbol and collective flogging of Muslims who refused to demolish a mosque. Calls to expel them from the "land of the gods"... A week full of violations for Muslims"
Fact
BOOM found that the viral video is from 2015 with several reports stating that it is from an incident in Casablanca, Morocco. We had previously debunked the same video back in 2019 and 2022 when it was shared with the same false claim. A reverse image search on the key frames showed news reports from 2015 stating the incident is from Casablanca, Morocco. According to the reports, a group of youngsters attacked the Muslim woman with eggs, flour and water on the day of Ashura. Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram. A France 24 article mentioned that throwing eggs and flour is a Moroccan holiday tradition.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?